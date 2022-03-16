Education saves lives
“Mom, Dad, I have advanced cervical cancer. The doctor said it doesn’t look good. I need your help getting my papers in order and figuring out who will raise your grandchildren.”
This cancer heartbreak is avoidable because preventative measures against cervical cancer are 100% effective. Women that never received an education on how to prevent cervical cancer will not know how to remain safe.
At the last Highlands County School Board meeting, many parents stood at the podium and complained that their daughters are being taught how to make sure they never acquired cervical cancer.
It boggles the mind that some parents do not want the future mother of their grandchildren to learn simple ways to avoid cervical cancer, genital herpes, HIV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.
Oxford University Press published a systematic review of 30 studies that investigated the impact of education on reducing the above list of diseases. The conclusion was that education significantly reduces risk, including from the virus that causes cervical cancer.
It is wrong to say that simply teaching abstinence only avoids risk. Experience tells anyone paying attention that abstinence only does not work.
Parents and students need evidence-based education about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases. Education saves lives.
Sex, after all, is not a four-letter word.
Horace Markley
Sebring