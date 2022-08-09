Elections have consequences

Remember when … Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and Tip O’Neill, a Democrat, worked together to pull the U.S. out of a recession and one of the highest interest rate environments of all time? In 1980 the average mortgage rate was over 16%, almost 17%. By 1987 it had dropped to just over 10%. Housing costs are one of the main living expenses that affect the average citizen. By working across the aisle and teaming up with his counterpart in the other party, Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill helped to save the American economy. Today we face similar economic challenges with inflation, interest rates, and gas prices.

