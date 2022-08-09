Elections have consequences
Remember when … Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and Tip O’Neill, a Democrat, worked together to pull the U.S. out of a recession and one of the highest interest rate environments of all time? In 1980 the average mortgage rate was over 16%, almost 17%. By 1987 it had dropped to just over 10%. Housing costs are one of the main living expenses that affect the average citizen. By working across the aisle and teaming up with his counterpart in the other party, Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill helped to save the American economy. Today we face similar economic challenges with inflation, interest rates, and gas prices.
They say all politics are local. If that is true, then we need to focus on who we elect to represent us at all levels to ensure that our standard of living and way of life is not only taken care of today, but in the future as well. Just as Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill worked together, Don Elwell has done the same as a county commissioner. Don has proven himself as an effective leader in the past and will continue doing so in the future. He has been one to listen, hold town hall meetings, and to be part of the community to those who he serves.
This election is about voting for an informed commissioner, who represents all of Highlands County. Don Elwell has served as a county commissioner for years and our county needs his wise leadership again at this critical time. I encourage everyone to vote Don Elwell for Highlands County commissioner, District 2 on Aug. 23, 2022.