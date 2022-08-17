Elwell cares about county
I have known Don Elwell for four years. I first spoke with Don concerning the yard waste not being picked up in Spring Lake. I simply posted on the county’s Facebook page that we were tired of being at the mercy of the trash company when it came to trash services. Within 24 hours of my posting Don answered my concerns and by 5 p.m. all yard waste was gone on Floral Drive.
The one thing that I have learned about Don Elwell is that he absolutely cares about Highlands County, he cares about all the citizens in Highlands County, even those citizens who are not Republicans. He has proven to me time and time again that he is not interested in making empty promises in order to get votes. Don cares, period! I tease him all the time that I am that happy Democrat in his corner.
In 2021 my son in Indiana got COVID and was intubated for 13 days. Somehow Don found out and he contacted me every day to see how my son was doing. He offered to do our grocery shopping so we could remain at home by the phone to receive news of our son. I mean, who does that? Someone like Don, he didn’t need to, didn’t have to, but out of his concern for my wife and I and our son, he was there.
Since the last election for District 2 commissioner I have called Ms. Rapp’s office three times regarding issues that we had in Spring Lake. Not once has she ever responded; I spoke with Don, he told me who to contact and the issues were resolved.
We have voted by mail, we have voted for Don, and I’ll be there to see him sworn in as District 2 commissioner for Highland County. If you want the best to represent you in Highlands, vote for the best. Vote For Don Elwell.