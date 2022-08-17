Elwell cares about county

I have known Don Elwell for four years. I first spoke with Don concerning the yard waste not being picked up in Spring Lake. I simply posted on the county’s Facebook page that we were tired of being at the mercy of the trash company when it came to trash services. Within 24 hours of my posting Don answered my concerns and by 5 p.m. all yard waste was gone on Floral Drive.

Recommended for you