Ending hostilities using diplomacy
While the United States and other countries are supplying military equipment to Ukraine, we should also be trying hard to quickly establish a cease fire between Ukraine and Russia using world diplomacy. (Part of the Russian population are against war with their neighbor Ukraine.)
At the end of World War II by using good diplomacy, the United States was able to established a good mutual friendship with Japan. Perhaps establishing a cease fire with good world diplomacy can enable Russia and Ukraine to then establish a good mutual friendship like the United States and Japan established after World War II.
Since no generation can live forever, the governments controlling countries are only temporary. If Japan had developed the atomic bomb before attacking Pearl Harbor when its government was focused on conquering innocent countries and ruling the world, how would World War II have ended? After World War II ended, the Japanese people and their government no longer desired conquering and ruling the world.
In his farewell speech, President Eisenhower warned about “The danger of the military-industrial complex” but the world, the American people, and our government would not consider President Eisenhower’s wisdom.
The policies of the United States and our world, including Russia, will improve when the people elect highly intelligent people in their governments who are more interested in humanitarian values than making money.