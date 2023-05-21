Words matter. Too often the definition of entitlement benefits and safety net benefits cross.
Entitlement benefits are those that are paid into or earned such a VA benefits or a senior whose working career and payments into the system have earned them a Social Security check.
Social Security, veterans benefits and Federal retiree benefits account for 28% of federal spending.
While interest on the national debt accounts for 7%, education 3%, law enforcement 1%, science and medical research 1%, international aid 1%.
Social safety net programs such as health insurance for children, SNAP programs ensure that children have food at home, EBT benefits which ensure that children have housing, School Lunch Program which ensure that children get breakfast and lunch and don’t go to school hungry account for 11%.
Further, despite multiple letters to this newspaper that illegal immigrants are collecting benefits, it is not true. The confusion here is often because legal immigrants, such as Cuban nationals, do qualify for Federal benefits – these people are in the country legally.
Using entitlements as a club to fix everything that’s wrong with our economy is a fallacy.