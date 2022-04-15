Eroding our Constitution
Voting. V-o-t-i-n-g. Simple word, but so importantly affecting the course of events in our democracy. In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote; the result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. President Johnson went on to say, “Every American citizen must have an equal right to vote. This bill will strike down restrictions in all elections, Federal, State and Local. Polls should be open to all people.”
No restrictions such as, you didn’t spell your middle name correctly, or, you spelled a word incorrectly, or, the name on your driver’s license is not good enough to prove who you are. Johnson went on to say, “It is wrong, deadly wrong, to deny any citizen the right to vote. Now, I have the chance for change and I’ll let you in on a secret, I intend to use it.”
The bill passed the House of Representatives 333-74 and the Senate 77-18. What is so difficult to understand? Why are states making it so hard for people to vote. Closing polling stations, people waiting in line for hours, no water to those waiting, reducing the mail-in voting boxes, closing voting stations early so that people who work or who have to travel a far distance to vote cannot. What about gerrymandering where only one party will win in a district. This is very dangerous and can lead to the end of what we call democracy.
What exactly are we doing? Stop and think. This is very insidious. Little by little we are eroding our Constitution. Do you want an autocracy? That’s not what we Americans are all about. I will give you some advice. Read your history.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring