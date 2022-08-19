Keep Rapp in office
Without a doubt, having strong leadership skills is a priority when working within the halls of government and Kathy Rapp possesses not only leadership skills, but integrity, character and a true believer in saving the citizens of Highlands County, money.
Kathy Rapp is a strong woman, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister and has been dedicated to Highlands County from her early adult life until now serving as a county commissioner for all of the county.
Providing necessary services such as on-time solid waste pick up, road construction and repair, parks that families may enjoy around our county and a safe county environment for all.
When her opponent vacated the county commission seat in order to compete for the higher paying, clerk of courts position, Kathy Rapp jumped at the opportunity and has performed flawlessly as our county commissioner. She’s wrapping up the last year of that term and loves the task of being a public servant.
Without hesitation, I would recommend Kathy Rapp for running government as a business leader and not as a typical, grandstanding politician.
Kathy Rapp and her husband, Coach Gary Rapp, have been in and enjoyed the Highlands County lifestyle for decades and want the best for their children and grandchildren in the future!
This isn’t a “D” or “R” and more of a non-partisan position where everyone is important to Kathy Rapp.
Democrat, Republican or NPA, you can vote Aug. 23rd and I ask you to please do just that for a strong, relatable, woman leader. Re-elect and keep Kathy Rapp County Commissioner, District 2 and all of Highlands County.