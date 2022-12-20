Excellent ethical role models needed
Jesus Christ was an excellent role model with his emphasis on loving others as yourself and blessed are the peacemakers.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 5:44 am
Jesus Christ was an excellent role model with his emphasis on loving others as yourself and blessed are the peacemakers.
United States President FDR Roosevelt was another excellent role model emphasizing his concept of the four freedoms. The Four Freedoms were: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear for Everyone Everywhere On Earth.
In 2022 the historian scholars did an in-depth analysis of all United States presidents and determined that FDR Roosevelt was our best president. We need more excellent ethical role models like FDR Roosevelt living in our world today.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.