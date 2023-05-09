In the Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Highlands News-Sun the paper featured an article by Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler concerning traffic enforcement. I think the gist of his opinion is traffic enforcement isn’t the answer, it is self-control.
I spent 20 years working within the State of Florida Criminal Justice System instructing individuals on self-control. The court even issued what could be considered the “commandments” but were smartly called “orders”. At the very least I can testify there are plenty of speed bumps along the road to compliance. His article certainly presents information that qualifies him as an expert witness. With his article I had questions but I thought better of myself.