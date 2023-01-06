Explorers make Christmas bright for Oaks residents
On behalf of our lodge, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the HCSO Explorers Post 2247 for doing the leg work and shopping for blankets, socks, toiletries, chapsticks, games, crossword puzzles and more for residents of The Oaks at Avon.
Fraternal Order of Police, Highlands County Lodge 99 voted to make a donation of $500 to Post 2247, knowing it would be used for Christmas needs of residents at a facility such as the Oaks. Thank you HCSO Explorers Post 2247 for going above and beyond to make Christmas special for residents of the Oaks at Avon. A job well done!