Eyes need to be wide open

The Honorable Ron DeSantis had difficulties understanding the rule of law. DeSantis fully embraced the defeated one-term president’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 6:26 am
In what seemed like the view in a fun house mirror, DeSantis watched as Trump failed to uphold his oath of office by fomenting a violent attack on the United States Capitol. Until Aug. 4, DeSantis was willing to ignore egregious violations of Constitutional oaths.
Although DeSantis is late to embrace the rule of law, on Aug. 4th he publicly declared, “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty, you have neglected your duty and you are displaying a lack of competence to be able to perform those duties.” He should know.
Perhaps our ambitious governor discovered the lie that Trump offered 20,000 National Guard troops to Speaker Pelosi for protection on January 6th. In fact, there was never an offer for any troops to go to the Capitol, and the tweet that he had offered 10,000 troops was also a lie. It should be noted the original conspiracy theory on the internet lied that it was 10,000 troops offered. Later versions of the lie increased the number to 20,000.
But, there is a huge problem. DeSantis’s quote is not about Trump. The quote is about a duly elected state attorney Andrew Warren, latest victim of DeSantis’s authoritarian crusade.
Hypocritically, DeSantis can only see dereliction of duty and violations of Constitutional oaths when it is a Democrat.
Come on Ron. Stop using Florida citizens’ tax dollars to fund your ambitions for the presidency. Neither Florida nor the nation subscribes to the Unitarian Executive Theory.
Horace Markley
Sebring
