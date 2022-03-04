Eyesores need to go
I am writing about a subject that has been on my mind for some time. I was not born in Highlands County and I appreciate those who were and have their memories and thoughts about historical events and buildings here in Sebring. However, I have been here 30 years and feel that gives me a little license to give my opinion, though I rarely do, on three blights on the landscape. They are the Harder Hall Hotel on Little Lake Jackson, the Santa Rosa Hotel in downtown Sebring and the Kenilworth Lodge on Lakeview Drive.
Thirty years of contracts, down payments and broken agreements and still nothing at Harder Hall. Twenty-five years of the Santa Rosa problem, a site with 400,000 worth of enforcement fines and an owner apparently unwilling to sell, and finally the Kenilworth hotel going into its third year of demise.
These form of troika, that’s Russian for three once fabulous establishments but now hundreds have to drive by them each day and see the sorry state of affairs on three choice pieces of real estate. It took forever to take down the Nan-ces-o-wee Hotel for proposed apartments. A couple of park benches and swing sets and you could make that grassy area a city park.
I understand folks that admire historical buildings for their beauty and functions but it is not 1928 anymore but 2022. So somebody, anybody find someone with money and a bulldozer to bring those areas into the 21st century. Sebring is growing and it’s time to rid those buildings of being an eyesore anymore.
Hal Graves
Sebring