Fact vs. fiction

A recent op-ed by a MAGA extremist exhibits why the GOP has lost ground in the last three elections. Much of this centers around the inability of Trumpeters to sort fact from fiction, instead substituting hearsay (gossip, rumors, conjecture, bs) for real evidence. A critique of the letter’s main points follows.
- Hunter Biden laptop. Always the MAGA starting point, with as much veracity as Obama’s disproven Muslim Kenyan roots. We all have black sheep in our families, and Joe Biden is no exception. An investigation by Trump Attorney General William Barr revealed “insufficient evidence” regarding alleged Ukrainian payoffs to Joe. Republicans claim new “evidence” from Gal Luft, grifter and self-proclaimed whistleblower, will reveal damaging intel, but Luft is currently evading the law for sanctions violations involving China and Iran and can’t be located. Sounds like a real credibility problem for the MAGA lynch mob.
- “evidence the FBI ‘plants’ incited (January 6) violence.” Rubbish. You don’t need a law degree to read Paragraph #1 about the difference between evidence and MAGA hearsay. Don’t confuse them.
- “the Constitution is silent on the powers of the Vice-President (in) challenging electors.” The silence means the power doesn’t exist. The 12th Amendment states the VP opens the ballots “and the votes shall then be counted,” nothing more. Many MAGAs carried signs proclaiming “Stop the Steal.” Mike Pence did just that.
- “only Trump can stop ... the socialist agenda.” So let’s privatize Social Security, Medicare, and public schools, roads, and parks to benefit the elites at the expense of us, the public.
- “sic semper tyrannis” (thus always to tyrants). First uttered by Brutus following the assassination of Julius Caesar, who proclaimed himself “dictator for life,” a title befitting Putin and other demagogues that Trump admires and would like to emulate.
Such hearsay/fake news/blather is not lost on independent and moderate voters who make up over 1/3 of the electorate and largely reject extremist propaganda. Preaching to the MAGA choir could have damaging consequences in the 2024 election. By then Trump and his co-conspirators could be convicted felons behind bars and stripped of their voting privileges, a fitting punishment for the Trump Election Fraud Cartel who talk ad infinitem about the importance of election integrity while covertly sabotaging the voting process and our democratic republic.
Once again, Sic Semper Tyrannis.