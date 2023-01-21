Facts deserve more attention
I would like to take this opportunity to correct some fairly significant misrepresentations regarding our most recent School Board meeting that were aired during the Jan. 11th news update on a local news radio station. The news update states that there were parents who were unhappy with Dr. Longshore’s stance to remove corporal punishment from the Code of Conduct. In fact, Code of Conduct revisions are not made as the result of the “stance” of a superintendent, but rather by input from a wide array of stakeholders including teachers, parents, and administrators. The decision to recommend the removal of corporal punishment to the Board came as the result of the feedback given by those groups.
Another news item included in this update was that there was concern at the meeting over Dr. Longshore’s inability to recall the number of teacher vacancies in the district. Again, this is inaccurate, as it was actually a question from Board member Reese Martin asking about the number of lunch room monitor vacancies, not teacher vacancies, to which Dr. Longshore stated she would have to locate that information and follow up with him.
Our meetings are open to the public, livestreamed online, and the video recordings are accessible on our YouTube channel via the district website. Given the multiple avenues for obtaining accurate information about what is said at meetings for use in the news updates provided by this local radio station, I feel the listener and community in general have the right to expect a little more careful attention to the facts. If the author of the update did in fact access those recordings prior to the item being drafted, and then continued to write the final copy with known inaccuracies intact, that is perhaps more concerning than if it is just a case of bad reporting.
Coordinator of Communications
School Board of Highlands County