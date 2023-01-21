Facts deserve more attention

I would like to take this opportunity to correct some fairly significant misrepresentations regarding our most recent School Board meeting that were aired during the Jan. 11th news update on a local news radio station. The news update states that there were parents who were unhappy with Dr. Longshore’s stance to remove corporal punishment from the Code of Conduct. In fact, Code of Conduct revisions are not made as the result of the “stance” of a superintendent, but rather by input from a wide array of stakeholders including teachers, parents, and administrators. The decision to recommend the removal of corporal punishment to the Board came as the result of the feedback given by those groups.

