(On a recent) Thursday eve, my husband and I and friends dined at Deep South Restaurant in the Fairmont Plaza, Sebring. Unfortunately I left the restaurant leaving my purse leaning up against my chair leg. I didn't realize I had left it until the next morning.
Panic set in, of course. I visualized all my info and health and credit cards etc having to be replaced.
With prayer and hope in my heart I went to the restaurant the next day. A charming and helpful manager checked the office and thankfully someone had turned in my purse.
My faith in honest people in Avon Park and Sebring is restored. I owe the staff at the Deep South my gratitude and appreciate their integrity and caring. Just as an added note – the food was delicious and beautifully served. Thanks to all concerned.