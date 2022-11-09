Fall back and stay back
My grandchildren attend school in Highlands County, Florida. The elementary-school children were catching the school bus around 6:30 a.m., just as the sun was rising, before we moved the clocks ahead one hour. Now, they stand in the dark waiting for the bus or riding with their parents, in the dark.
As I understand it, Florida does not need the approval of the U.S. Congress to stay on Standard Time.
“63% of [survey] participants said they’d welcome the elimination of daylight saving time in favor of a fixed, year-round time schedule,” according to an online survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
“Springing the clock forward an hour in March has been linked to an increase in heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, and a decease in work and school performance.”
“The fall transition, where you are required to move [the clock] an hour later and gain an hour of sleep, does not seem to have as many negative health consequences.”
If you are going to stop the bi-annual clock adjustments, please, fall back and stay back on Standard Time.
Editor’s note: In 2018, Florida lawmakers wanted to end to the bi-annual time changes. In March, the Sunshine Protection Act cleared the U.S. Senate, but failed to pick up support in the U.S. House of Representatives. Florida is among 19 states in the U.S. still working to make DST permanent.