Family extends thanks to community

Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 3:51 am
The family of Troy S. Harshman would like to express our sincere appreciation to all who helped with love, prayers and support given at the time of the loss of our dear son. Special thanks to the staff at Fellowship Home at the Fairway, Dr. Wasif Riaz, M.D. and staff at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, Good Shepherd Hospice and staff, especially the personal care by Danielle, our Southside Baptist Church family, and our many friends throughout the community and county.
Walter and Bobbie Harshman
Sebring
