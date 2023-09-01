FDA not being too hard
Peter Roff’s lengthy column of Aug. 25 is notable for misdirection and omissions. Roff complains of “red tape” but red tape means delay. That has nothing to do with his claim that the Food and Drug Administration, FDA, is being too hard on tobacco companies and tobacco users.
Has Roff ever heard of the Master Settlement Agreement, MSA, the result of a massive lawsuit by state attorneys general against tobacco companies? Payouts were made to individuals and to the states as a result of the MSA.
Florida and Texas are among the four states that won cases against the tobacco companies before the MSA. The Master Settlement Agreement was first announced in 1998 but has gradually expanded to include 45 tobacco companies. If the MSA proves nothing else, it proves that Roff’s notion of a Federal vendetta against tobacco companies and users is a myth. The states rightly took the initiative.
Tobacco contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. That is one reason that tobacco use isn’t just a matter of individual choice.
Here are a couple of quotes from the website of the CDC, Center for Disease Control, on tobacco. “Smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body.” Also: “Smoking costs the United States hundreds of billions of dollars each year.” And: “No tobacco product is harmless.”
The CDC also tells us that smoking hastens the death of almost half a million people every year, in the US. It goes on to list 13 parts of the body where smoking can cause cancer.
Peter Roff defends menthol, treating it as a harmless flavoring. The CDC on menthol: “[M]enthol has been found to increase nicotine dependence and impede tobacco cessation.” That means that menthol makes it harder to stop smoking.