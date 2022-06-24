Feel a pang of guilt?
First, I’d like to thank all you “devout” Catholics (about 45% as I understand it) who voted for the “Archbishop of Abortion” Joe Biden. He fulfills and subscribes to the Democrat mantra of abortion at any time, any place, any reason and even post birth. Meanwhile he parades to his Catholic altar wearing his Catholicism on his sleeve to receive the Holy Sacraments. Hypocrisy at its finest with a blind eye from his Church. In San Francisco however, his partner in abortion, Catholic Nancy Pelosi has been enjoined by her Bishop from the Sacraments and rightfully so.
In addition, thank you all for $5 gas, inflation not seen in over 40 years, rising interest rates, rampant and escalating crime, open borders with illegals entering by the hundreds of thousands to partake of our very costly benevolence.
I fear attending School Board meetings to stand and protest inappropriate curricula of racial hate, sexual identity and sexual activity not for the very young and being labeled a terrorist, investigated by the FBI and possibly arrested. Thanks for that, too!
I could continue on, be a bit more specific. However I hope you all might feel just a little pang of guilt. That I would really thank you for.
J.R. (Dick) Lensis
Avon Park