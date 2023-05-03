Finish what, Joe?
I just saw Joe (Biden) on the news, squawking about finishing the job.
I just saw Joe (Biden) on the news, squawking about finishing the job.
What job, Joe?
Do you mean selling us out to China?
Making us even more dependent on foreign oil from dictatorships?
Closing more businesses throughout the United States?
Making more Americans dependent on the government for their necessities, like food, housing, medical care?
Letting more illegals into our country?
Raising the national debt?
Forcing people to follow this New Green Deal malarkey?
I ask again, what job, Joe?
He harps on MAGA “extremists.” Well, let’s remember what MAGA stands for. Make America Great Again.
How can any American argue with that concept or be “offended” by a movement to keep our country strong, independent, wealthy and safe?
Let’s get Donald Trump back into the Oval Office and let him finish the job.
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.