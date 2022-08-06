Fix real problems
I want to add to Mayor (John) Shoop’s voice of reason against the Honorable Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s compulsive crusade against R-rated entertainment in Sebring.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 4:47 am
Will the good citizens of Sebring rest easier at night knowing that a self-appointed Minister Plenipotentiary of all things wholesome has herself working overtime against burlesque shows?
No. The bewildered citizens of Sebring will have nightmares of an out-of-touch city councilwoman and her sycophant husband wasting time while yet another COVID variant rages, our out-of-control petulant governor ignores his duties and campaigns for president by bullying local school boards into teaching falsehoods to the next generation, and wonder how Highlands County, Sebring and other local communities can accept over $10,000,000 in grants from the American Rescue Plan of President Joseph R. Biden while at the same time condemning the national debt.
Because she has lost focus on her duties as a servant of the people, Ms. Mendel’s resignation is overdue. Using her personal belief in spiritual warfare isn’t her taxpayer funded position’s responsibility.
If Mendel does not resign, she should do her job and improve Sebring by fixing real issues and not made up outrages. Anything shy of that is a disgrace to her oath of office.
Horace Markley
Sebring
