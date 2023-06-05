Here is a story told to me by a lady who is no longer living. She went to Lakeshore Mall, dropped off a friend, then went to do an errand. She came back to the Mall to pick up her friend. After parking, she noticed that there were a couple of small children in the next car, with the windows rolled up. Of course, you aren’t supposed to leave kids in a locked car in the sun.

What can I do about it? She thought. The boy in the front passenger seat was about four years old. He reaches forward, opens the glove compartment and pulls a handgun out. So now I’m next to a car where a four year old boy is playing with a gun, which is probably loaded, she thought. As she was contemplating this situation, there was a bang. The boy had fired the gun through the floor of the car. At this point, the mother returned, opened the car, yelled at the kids, and took the gun away.

Recommended for you