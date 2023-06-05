Here is a story told to me by a lady who is no longer living. She went to Lakeshore Mall, dropped off a friend, then went to do an errand. She came back to the Mall to pick up her friend. After parking, she noticed that there were a couple of small children in the next car, with the windows rolled up. Of course, you aren’t supposed to leave kids in a locked car in the sun.
What can I do about it? She thought. The boy in the front passenger seat was about four years old. He reaches forward, opens the glove compartment and pulls a handgun out. So now I’m next to a car where a four year old boy is playing with a gun, which is probably loaded, she thought. As she was contemplating this situation, there was a bang. The boy had fired the gun through the floor of the car. At this point, the mother returned, opened the car, yelled at the kids, and took the gun away.