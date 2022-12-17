Focus on all the wrongs
There seems to be a flood of letters in “Your View” about how bad the Republican party is and that scourge to the land and Trump the personification of evil.
Let me bring out facts about you and your party. You live by ruining anyone and any group who disagrees with your whacky ideas. What do I mean?
You want to silence anyone who says the LBGT lifestyle is not following the Bible. Oh! you mean like Leviticus 18 v 22, or Matthew 19 v 4. We don’t say it’s wrong, the Bible does. Either follow it or don’t use it as a reference. God does love everyone and wants no one to perish, but are we loving him back when we stick our finger in his eye?
The dems have completely controlled the minority races for over 60 years and the only thing they’ve done for them is drive them back to slavery to the government.
You lift your policies to do away with petrochemicals, but think like magic this should be done with no replacement, having no regard for the millions of voters you burden with higher prices for everything you buy.
Most of all, you ignore every corrupt politician the dems have and laser focus on every conservative out there.
Thank you and if any of my liberal friends disagree, please write your reply and prove my points.
Jay Broker
Sebring
