Food insecurity is a year round problem
Food insecurity is a very real problem. While many people donate to food banks at Thanksgiving and Christmas, the need is there 365 days a year. It is often critical in the fall.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 3:19 am
Now is the time to donate to your favorite local charity. If there is a food bank in your church, you can donate there. If you are unsure where to donate, I will list some suggestions. You can often donate on charities’ websites or mail a check made out to them. Donations to nonprofits are tax deductible if you itemize them on your tax return.
Giving money to charities or a food bank is a great way to donate because they can buy groceries cheaper than you can buy them and then donate the goods.
According to the latest census, over 100,000 people live in Highlands County. If just 20 percent of them gave $5, we would have a cash input to the local charities of $100,000. You might have $5 in change sitting on your dresser. Imagine if we could turn that into food for our neighbors.
Many local charities that include serving meals to the homeless also need clothes, blankets, shoes, paper goods, and toiletries. Some of the charities have a thrift store attached that sells gently used items to raise money for their food services.
Maybe this cause resonates with me because when I grew up, sometimes there wasn’t enough food. I am the president of the Woman’s Club of Sebring. We are a charitable organization that raises donations for local charities. We are very aware of the current needs.
Some of the local charities we support are:
Please consider helping out.
Remember that charity begins at home.
Eleanor Chilson
Sebring
