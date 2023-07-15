Fools names appear in public places
Recent times have witnessed a re-evaluation of previous “heroes” from the Civil War, with statues of Confederate leaders removed and southern Army bases renamed to help right the wrongs they committed. Treason is the only crime defined in the Constitution – “levying war against (the US)” – Article III, Section 1.
Treason is not the only way to damage the US from within, and it is not necessary to go back to the 19th Century to find bellicose racists who negatively impacted our country. Two 20th Century Cold Warriors should have their names erased from public view, if not memory.
John Foster Dulles served as 1950s Secretary of State under Eisenhower. His policies of brinkmanship, pushing the button towards war, and massive retaliation, meeting the enemy with overwhelming power, nearly caused World War III. Along with his CIA Director brother Allen he organized a 1953 coup that put the dictatorial Shah of Iran in power. The hated Shah’s overthrow in 1979 led to the US embassy hostage crisis and the continuing animosity between the two countries today.
Dulles pushed for US involvement in Vietnam as early as 1954 with the US replacing the French as Western masters of the primitive, rural country with Operation Vulture, though ground forces didn’t arrive until the ‘60s. Dulles openly contemplated the nuclear option. Peaceful co-existence fortunately prevailed until the collapse of The Iron Curtain. His name graces Dulles International Airport near DC. Renaming it won’t change history, but it would remove an ugly stain from our past.
J. Edgar Hoover was FBI director from 1924-72. His “G-Men” were popular in American lore for fighting bootleggers during Prohibition but, like Dulles, his extremist tendencies led him to accuse the ‘60s civil rights movement as communist inspired, and he labeled MLK as a degenerate liar.
Furthermore, Hoover refused to acknowledge the existence of the Mafia even when cities implored the feds to move against organized crime. Congress finally stepped in with the 1951 Kefauver Commission memorialized in Godfather II by the fictitious Michael Corleone’s testimony. Following Hoover’s death, changes made the FBI more transparent and less political, in spite of MAGA’s current claims to the contrary.
Hoover’s name is on the FBI building in Washington. Like Dulles, removing it would be addition by subtraction.