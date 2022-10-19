Foreign policies vary
History will show foreign policies vary in the United States and the world by their currently elected governments and presidents.
Toward the end of World War II with the support of the United Nations, United States President Roosevelt favored a foreign policy of peace by freedom of fear and the removal of military weapons. About 15 years later in his farewell address, United States President Eisenhower warned against the danger of the military-industrial complex.
Presently from his large secret bunker, Dictator Putin is now threatening World War III by using nuclear warfare if Putin’s demands are not met. Dictator Putin is in favor of world peace by everyone, including Russia, submitting to Putin’s demands.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
