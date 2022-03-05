Is Sebring growing or going in the right direction? Many articles lately about our growth. Houses are being built left and right; contractors, tree cutters etc. etc. are all scheduling three to eight weeks out for many reasons. Yet the focus seems to be on tearing down existing structures like the civic center and making it difficult for our cultural places like HLT to function properly.
I was not aware the CRA held such power in our city. Seems they end up getting whatever they want in the long run. Spending $13-16 million on a waterfront concept.
I have lived here over 20 years, you can’t rent a paddle boat, kayak or anything else on our endless lakes. Why not start with a smaller plan. Wait! We already have a pier on Lake Jackson at Veterans Beach and restroom and picnic facilities but that’s not where the CRA wants to build this expensive waterfront concept is it?
We need infrastructure upgrades, not a water park.
Let’s move on to the most recent article regarding broadband testing? Hello, the “Speed Test” app has been around forever. Why is it just now being introduced? Surely the county officials know how slow the internet services are in our county. The only reason anyone is paying attention is because of the ARPA allocation of $4.5 million, which must be used by 2026.
So this project may take 20 years, according to the article. This should be something to watch … kind of like the phases of the Sebring Parkway.
Let’s face it, we have companies here already; Direct TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Century Link being the big players. The problem is no one wants to lay the necessary fiber optics to support a small city like Sebring.
So what is the bottom line? We are lacking in many areas that could be improved if, in fact, money was used in a more productive way. How about a feasibility study for local bus service? What a novel idea.
The “Build it and they will come” is just not going to work because they will come but once they find out the lack of infrastructure they will leave.
Brigitte Riello
Spring Lake