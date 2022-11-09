Former poll worker enjoyed work
Election time brings back such great memories of the many years I worked as a poll worker in Sebring. We called it “volunteering” but enjoyed the pay checks!
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 6:00 am
Election time brings back such great memories of the many years I worked as a poll worker in Sebring. We called it “volunteering” but enjoyed the pay checks!
The job involved classes before each election. Election days were long, as we were at the polling place by 5:30 a.m. All booths were set up; everything checked. We made coffee, brought food as we didn’t leave the building until after the polls closed and everything packed up. The votes (were) taken to government center for counting.
It was great to see neighborhood people that you only saw every two years. We saw many young people voting for the first time. Proud parents brought them in and it was an exciting time.
Frances Brown
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.