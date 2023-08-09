Fur babies feel the heat, too
It was 96 degrees when I came out of a store this afternoon. I noticed a woman behind me pushing a cart and her short-legged fur baby practically running behind her. I mentioned this to her and she laughed and said, “yes, it’s because the dog’s feet are hot.”
Folks, please remember that if it’s hot for you, it’s hot for them, too. It would have been much better to put the dog in the cart seat or carry him. Just because they have padded feet does not mean they can’t get burned.
Either keep them at home or treat them humanely. These sweet little things depend on us to care for them. Thanks from all of them.