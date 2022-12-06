On Sunday, Nov. 20, David Dunn-Rankin wrote an excellent column called “We have found the enemy.”
He started off by citing a letter he had received from Reader J. who illustrates the many problems in this country today. “Too many live by some form of a government check or subsidy for their sustenance. Too many vote for a living and not enough work for it, much less make something of value. The private sector that provides the money for everything has been ravaged by regulations, mandates and taxation.”
Reader J. continues with even more insight into the why’s that got us here. I’m confident that many other people who read his comments are in total agreement.
As for Mr. Dunn-Rankin, I tend to agree with his as well. Although I am a dyed-in-the-wool Republican, he is correct. The world we live in today and the poor decisions of the past that impact our lives are shared equally by both parties.
As a Baby Boomer myself, I’ve witnessed the changes in our country over the past 50-plus years, and I worry about the world we’re leaving our children and grandchildren.
I happened to catch a couple of programs on YouTube recently that talked about the impact robots will have on our lives in the future. Not too surprisingly, many of the experts believe there will be very few “working” adults, since the robots, or “bots” will be capable of doing the vast majority of our jobs. As a result, in order to maintain any semblance of balance in our economy, the vast majority of adults will stay home and still receive a check from the government.
Many people are probably looking forward to that day. I hope it doesn’t happen.
I’ve held many jobs in my lifetime. Some involved manual labor while others involved the stress and pressures of management. But, without exception, every job helped to define who I was and who I would become. And the satisfaction of knowing I earned that paycheck.
I can’t imagine my grandchildren giving that up.