Once upon a time Avon Park was home to a marvelous lady named Annabelle Worden. Annabelle was the executive secretary of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce. The first time I met her, I was only 6 years old, and Annabelle was dressed in her signature purple. I thought, “Oh, what a beautiful woman. She must be a movie star.”

This lovely Southern Belle gave our little town the title “City of Charm.”

