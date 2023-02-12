Once upon a time Avon Park was home to a marvelous lady named Annabelle Worden. Annabelle was the executive secretary of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce. The first time I met her, I was only 6 years old, and Annabelle was dressed in her signature purple. I thought, “Oh, what a beautiful woman. She must be a movie star.”
This lovely Southern Belle gave our little town the title “City of Charm.”
Many years ago, I worked with Annabelle in creating the first city map of our town to be distributed to visitors. Working with her was such fun.
Annabelle came up with all sorts of projects to help the commerce of our town. We had a beauty contest, with entrants sponsored by local merchants. There was her Gopher Shopping in Avon Park project, in which gophers (that’s land turtles to y’all who don’t know) had the names of local business painted on their shells for the gopher race.
She was a wonderful representative and cheerleader of our town. Yet, there is nothing in our town to commemorate her service to our community.
I propose we name the gazebo/bandstand in the middle of our famous Mile Long Mall for Annabelle Worden, complete with a brass plaque and all the trimmings. I hope the City Council will take my suggestion under advisement.