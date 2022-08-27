Genesis of Republican extremeism

The defeat of the Confederates States of America, the CSA, was the genesis of the extreme conservatism of today’s Republican Party. The CSA veterans never emotionally, intellectually, nor religiously accepted the finality of defeat. The racism and romanticism of The Lost Cause was passed to their children, to their children’s children, and on to the generations of today. The current True Believers are driven by emotion based on a flawed historic memory.

