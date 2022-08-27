Genesis of Republican extremeism
The defeat of the Confederates States of America, the CSA, was the genesis of the extreme conservatism of today’s Republican Party. The CSA veterans never emotionally, intellectually, nor religiously accepted the finality of defeat. The racism and romanticism of The Lost Cause was passed to their children, to their children’s children, and on to the generations of today. The current True Believers are driven by emotion based on a flawed historic memory.
These True Believers came to refer to themselves as Southern Revisionists. Southern Revisionists are anti-Black, anti-brown, anti-red, anti-Asian, anti-sematic, anti-Muslim, anti-feminist, anti-Catholic, and anti-democratic. Their goal is the destruction of the United States of America as a democracy and the institution of a white-male dominated, authoritarian state.
The Civil Rights Movements of the 1960s drove the revisionists to the Republican Party, bringing their white protestant base into mainstream Republican politics. Successful, they gained a perceived legitimacy by recreating themselves as Conservatives.
The birth of the internet and social media gave these neoconservatives a vehicle to use propaganda and misinformation to dominate the Republican Party and spread this neoconservatism throughout the heartland of America.
Few Republicans know this history nor understand the goals of the extreme right; many do not care. The majority of Republicans vote historically as their forefathers voted; a conservativism that has been perverted by an ocean of creative lies.
Neoconservatives found a leader in Donald Trump, sold him to the nation, and will replace him as he falters. They aim to limit voting, hijack elections and win when they lose. As Boss Tweed said, “As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it?