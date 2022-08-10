Get out and vote
I read that mail-in returns are already high, and cannot understand how something that was supposed to be a kindness offered to those that really had no way to vote physically could vote by mail.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 4:52 am
If we Americans cannot get off our inflated bottoms to go vote for officials we elect, then we deserve what we get.
I do not know what has happened to the Democratic Party in this country but they do not represent the American public and we had better figure that out and quick.
Every thing they’ve done since the ‘50s has been to garner votes and to hades with the public, why can’t Americans see that?
I feel more and more that it is a waste of time trying to get a woke progressive mass of people to see that they are not the wisest people to ever be borne, and need to respect or even give a thought to those who brought us this far and mainly to the Bible.
Well in That Bible is the road map to our destruction, and our woke progressive smarter than smart citizens are follow their high tech GPS right down that road!
Jay Broker
Sebring
