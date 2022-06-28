Get out of the bubble and lead with love
David Dunn-Rankin raised an interesting point about church membership and attendance being down. It’s not about the loss of our moral fiber, it’s the church’s inability to relate to the peoples of our area, nation and world. If you fear and condemn and haul out scripture to justify this condemnation, you have little chance of reaching people, and it just shows how little you are willing to understand. My understanding of God is all loving and all inclusive. When you act out of fear of what you choose not to understand and hate, you will have become the minority you fear you are becoming.
To reach people you must be able to relate and tolerate. Your “moral” indignation will leave you in a past that never really existed. Good old days of Mayberry overlapped lynching, torture of homosexuals, women kept in a narrow box of behavior and opportunities. Many times those who felt morally superior stormed the village with torches seeking out those who chose to live another way, or merely exist.
If you choose to live in your bubble of fear, the world will go on without you. If you choose to keep pointing fingers and “ scripturing” people into your version of morality you will be left behind in more ways than one. Start with understanding and lead with love.
Patricia Myers
Sebring