Get out of Ukraine now
Anybody who has had any serious education about Eastern Europe knows there are centuries old ethnic, nationalist, cultural forces at odds with each other – centuries old.
Our misguided assistance to one of the most corrupt regimes on the planet – that we installed in 2014 – is adding fuel to a fire that is always smoldering but has now flared up due to our hubris.
The Russians are winning. They have always been winning. The Ukrainian army is being attrited at a constant rate since, has been since the beginning.
When it becomes obvious that the Russians will win there is a serious danger that our current internationally naïve regime will approve the of tactical nuclear weapons. All it will take is one. In short order, Armageddon will follow.
A question to all you folks pouncing about with Ukrainian flags on cars, coats, etc. Are you ready to risk the results of a thermonuclear exchange with the other major nuclear power for some third-rate country in Eastern Europe?
Bismarck observation about Eastern Europe presaged WWI. Still relevant today.
“One day the great European War will come out of some damned foolish thing in the Balkans.” – 1888, Otto von Bismarck
Harold Day
Lake Placid
