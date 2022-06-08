Gift basket for credit recovery
As a result of the following businesses’ generosity, credit recovery students at Sebring Middle School were motivated to work harder. Students that completed courses they were missing had a chance to win a gift basket that 17 businesses contributed to. Each donation added something special and unique to the basket. The lucky student who won the basket is Chloe Chilson. Congratulations Chloe!
Although one student won, all of the credit recovery students benefited from the support and motivation given. I want to thank the following businesses for participating: A — Sottile Bail Bonds, B & B Theatres Sebring — Fairmount Square, Camp Wingmann — Avon Park, The Color Lab Salon, GG’s Candy Shoppe — North Ridgewood Drive, Hibachi Buffet — Sebring Square, Highlands County YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park, Homer’s Smorgasbord — Sebring Square, Inn The Woods, The Lazy Painter — Lakeshore Mall, Little Caesars Pizza — Sebring Square, Planet Fitness — Lakeshore Mall, The Red Easel, The Salvation Army — Winter Haven, Subway- Sebring Square, and Village Inn.
Donations: cash (A — Sottile Bail Bonds); family (12 people) dinner or lunch to celebrate the people that support Chloe (Homer’s Smorgasbord); anime painting party for 10 (The Red Easel); painting party (The Lazy Painter); a week of camp (Camp Wingmann, The Salvation Army); $20 gift cards (Little Caesars, Subway); swag bag with equipment (Planet Fitness); lunch for two (Hibachi Buffet); fermenting or bread baking class (Inn The Woods); assorted candy and gift certificates (GG’s Candy Shoppe); three months free membership (Highlands County YMCA); seven free passes with bike rides (Highlands Hammock State Park); free pie pieces equal to one pie (Village Inn); movie passes and large popcorns for two (B & B Theaters Sebring); and shampoo/conditioner (The Color Lab).
All of the above participants made my good idea unexpectedly fantastic.
Monica Morris
Credit Recovery Teacher
Sebring Middle School