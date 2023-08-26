Global warming is not new
A letter writer suggested that global warming is a mirage, or maybe a conspiracy, on Aug. 16. This person seems to be under the impression that Al Gore invented the idea.
Scientists have known that carbon dioxide absorbs infrared rays on a wavelength crucial to the earth’s climate since the nineteenth century. The only question is how much coal and oil we would have to burn to see visible effects.
“Changes observed in Earth’s climate since the mid-20th century are driven by human activities, particularly fossil fuel burning.” This is from NASA’s website, under the heading of climate change. Also: “The rate of change since the mid-20th century is unprecedented over millennia.” (https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence)
“The Earth’s average global surface temperature has risen by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900. It takes a massive amount of heat energy to raise Earth’s average yearly surface temperature even a small amount.” This is from the website of NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA also tells us that we are adding “over 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere each year.”
“Climate change threatens human health ...” This is from a position paper on the website of the American Chemical Society, the leading organization of chemists. Further, the US should “utilize carbon pricing policies ...” to control emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
We live in a world of scientific realities but the education of most Americans doesn’t seem to cover crucial facts.
Dale Gillis
Sebring
