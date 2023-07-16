Going green
versus hurricanes
The most feared event in Florida is hurricanes. What changes would “going green” create during a hurricane? A hurricane watch is issued and the hurricane is predicted to make landfall in Florida within 48 hours without an exact track (remember the cone/probability track) so a very large part of the state is under the hurricane watch. Gas is no longer included in preparation since we have gone “green” but importantly, everyone is to fully charge their EV’s (like the old full tank of gas).
There are 7,900,000 registered vehicles in Florida. A lot of electric usage in 48 hours. More than the current State Of Florida electrical grid could provide meaning “blackouts” right before the hurricane. People are either out buying supplies or getting to shelters by their EV’s requiring recharging and more load on the electrical grid. But there is also mandatory evacuation order affecting millions of people (22,000,000 Florida population) who are now using their EV’s to evacuate.
Since the average 2023 EV range is only 250 miles, they will need to recharge during the evacuation. Get ready for EV’s lining the sides of highways as far as you can see out of power forcing people to weather the hurricane in the car on the side of the road. Hurricane passes over. But all the powerlines are down so recharging EV’s is not possible and remember how long it takes to get your electric power back.
On overcast days (hurricane weather) solar panels only put out 10-25% of their power, so they are not a solution. Start a generator and recharge your EV. With what gasoline? and at what cost per gallon ($10, $20, $50), if you do find some? Remember, you can store gasoline, but not electricity. What about the effect on the fire/police/electic company EV’s?
Keep in mind that electricity and water do not mix and what comes with every hurricane? Heavy rains and flooding. EV’s catch fire when their batteries are exposed to saltwater (remember Hurricane Ian).
Floridians need to be extremely aware of the dangers of “going green” due to our frequent hurricanes. We need to consider where candidates stand on this issue when we decide who to vote for in future elections. Once “going green” requires mandatory EV’s, it will be impossible to reverse. Will homeowner/car insurance rates and electrical costs soar “going green”?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park