Good experience
I recently had a serious plumbing issue that I could not understand the cause or the solution to fix. I previously had a bad experience with another plumbing service.
Someone referred me to Whitetail Plumbling. I called and was treated very respectfully. Issac and Oakley were out the next day who found the source of my problem (which they showed me) but did not have the specialize equipment needed to immediately repair it. They offered to be back the next day but I had an out-of-town appointment. The day following my appointment, they were at my home with the necessary equipment before 8 a.m.
Bill, Levy, Issac and Oakley fixed my problem promptly. They were friendly, professional and worked well with my schedule. This was so appreciated. The price for the repair was reasonable as well.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park