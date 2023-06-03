Good human vs being inhumane
I wonder how many people will stand before their God dripping in the blood of the children who died simply because they said nothing when these kids were being hunted and persecuted. They said nothing when bullets tore through children’s backpacks nor when the government took away life-saving medications from trans kids.
According to the National Library of Medicine the average age of a trans person having “bottom” surgery is 29.8 years. It is with that knowledge I now understand that these issues are not about democrats vs. republicans and “protecting the children”, but for me, it is now more about trying to be a good human vs being inhumane. Depriving people of medications is inhumane.
Banning books before we banned guns sends the message that we are more afraid of kids learning than we are of children dying. Children are dying, yet the outrage in this country was louder over a picture of a trans woman on a beer can? Something is very wrong with that.
Perhaps if DeSantis had read more books like “My Shadow is Pink” and paid attention in biology class when he was younger he may have gained a better understanding of gender. There are several countries that legally recognize more than two genders and yet we think we are advanced?
I am not going to stand in a bloody puddle ... I choose to say something. I am for the first time decorating for Pride month in solidarity with my LGBTQIA+ brothers and sisters simply to demonstrate that our home doesn’t align with homophobes and that there is safety within these walls. I know the climate in Florida has become “dangerous” and cruel, especially for trans families and Blacks, but I hope others will also find the courage to say something ... even if it’s just quietly displaying a rainbow in your window.