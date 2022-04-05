Good news in a sea of legislative nonsense
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1054, a bill requiring a one-semester financial literacy course for high school graduation. In a session of legislative grandstanding, SB 1054 stands out as something he did right. This is overdue. Florida led most of the nation in bankruptcy filings in 2021.
I just hope the school teachers are allowed to use local real-world examples in their courses. Most of us drive by these abuses every day.
One example is a local payday loan business where their website offers a $600 loan for 85 days with an ARP rate of 214%. Abusive lending persists because it is profitable. We have to assume that many people in our community are financial illiterate.
Another example is the rent-to-own furniture and appliance stores. I looked at the website of one of these local businesses and found an offer to sell a 65-inch Samsung TV for 24 payments of $79.99 per month or $1,919.76. You can buy the same TV from Amazon for less than $700.
SB 1054 will help in the future, but we have work to do now. Investigative reporters in some cities shamed some large banks to change their policies on financing predatory and auto title lenders. Some of those banks have branches in Highlands County.
And finally, we need to remember that requiring financial literacy training to graduate is not useful for those who drop out.
There is a reason that the poor are getting poorer.
James Upchurch
Sebring