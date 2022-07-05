The rabid right imagines they have achieved a great victory as the oracles of the Supreme Court think they have shut down women’s reproductive health in America. Not so fast. All that has been done is the flagship issue that carried the religious zealots and conservative clowns since the ‘70s has now gone by the wayside.
Like it or not, abortion will not be stopped and women who seek this option will find it one way or another. Some states, companies and countries have pledged to assist women in this quest.
Mr. DeSantis declared “The Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions of Americans.” I’m not sure where this hack gets that nonsense from, but anyone praying for a deprivation of women’s health care can’t call themselves pious and moral.
The unqualified Justice Clarence Thomas sews [sic] the seeds of dissent by calling for an attack on same sex marriage and any ruling that goes against his political bias. The so-called ‘party of small government’ has shrunk so as to be able to insert itself inside the womb, so let’s continue our backward slide toward those ‘good old days’ when women and minorities knew their place.
The bigger question is who will fill the vacuum as the next target of the self-serving right wing thugs. Transgenders, gays and “the other” make excellent targets for the self righteous. The myth of voter fraud is a pretty safe bet. We’ve already accomplished book banning and restriction of free assembly so let’s continue our backward slide and block women from voting and minorities from the lunch counter. The crowning achievement would be reversing same sex marriage. The possibilities are endless.
Ah, the good old days. May the gods bless America.
Horace Markley
Sebring