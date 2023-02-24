Government manipulates philosophy
In response to “Abuse of Authority”, Jan. 31, 2023. First, I think you have put a lot of thought and opinion in your article. It also seems that you may have had a good education but I think there may have been a void in some of your education.
This country was founded by Christian people (pilgrims) who fled their homeland because of religious persecution. Also, most of our founders who were instrumental in forming our Constitution and Amendments were Christians. The Bible was used in early schools to teach children to read and write.
If you really want a good education on the Bible and our history and your country’s history, as I assume you are a U.S. citizen, search for Wallbuilders.com. The Ten Commandments are the basis for many of our laws today. There is nothing in the Constitution about the separation of church and state.
That came from a comment of one of the founding members, (Thomas) Jefferson, but he was talking about a state-run church like the Church of England. He wanted the churches to be completely free of government power.
Thomas Jefferson may have cut out parts and edited the King James Version of the Bible but that does not mean what he put in its place was the God-inspired Word of God. Read Rev. 22: 18-19 or Proverbs 30:5-6 and many other like verses in the Bible. As far as the founding fathers going to great lengths to keep religion out of government, founding father Benjamin Rush’s quote, “If we were to remove the Bible from public schools we would be wasting so much time punishing crimes and taking little pains to prevent them.” That is true today about crime.
We have the First Amendment, which gives us U.S. citizens freedoms of speech, religion, press, to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for redress of grievances. You talk about public servants in positions of authority using their beliefs to change things to their philosophy but we have that now with our government on both sides but lately it seems more has been from the dark side. We have several Muslims in the government, i.e. Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar. Please get your facts straight.
Editor’s note: Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island, was the first publc official to use the metaphor “separation of church and state.” Thomas Jefferson is responsible for the most famous use of phrase when he wrote it in an 1802 letter to a group of men affiliated with the Danbury Baptists Association of Connecticut.