On Aug. 8, 2022, there was a letter to the editor, “Where Are the People,” and the writer goes on to “trash” downtown Sebring. She claims to have come here for her job? Geez, 32 years ago I came here from the Upper Keys because 10 years earlier some contractors said Highlands County was a nice place to live but they just couldn’t make a living.
Apparently, the writer even took offense to a local business owner attempting to “raise Sebring from the dead”! (Mark 16) The writer goes on and on about the ‘fake storefronts’, lack of human life as she says, “Let’s face it, Sebring is dead!”
In some respects, I agree. When you think of Sebring what comes to mind? Harder Hall, Santa Rosa, Nancesowee and the Kenilworth Lodge. I would say your local governments doesn’t really have a handle on “growth and development”? The only thing that saved the Jacaranda [in Avon Park] was South Florida State College.
… We’re poor little lambs who have lost our way. Baa, baa, baa Highlands County governments.
For the young lady, after reading her letter, I have a KJV suggestion: John 8:7 – “⁷So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”
I suspect the Highlands News-Sun and the above letter described writer like “Bible quotes” and I apologize if I went overboard. Naaaa!