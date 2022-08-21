On Aug. 8, 2022, there was a letter to the editor, “Where Are the People,” and the writer goes on to “trash” downtown Sebring. She claims to have come here for her job? Geez, 32 years ago I came here from the Upper Keys because 10 years earlier some contractors said Highlands County was a nice place to live but they just couldn’t make a living.

Apparently, the writer even took offense to a local business owner attempting to “raise Sebring from the dead”! (Mark 16) The writer goes on and on about the ‘fake storefronts’, lack of human life as she says, “Let’s face it, Sebring is dead!”

Recommended for you