Governor attacks stockholders
When our governor attacks Disney, he harms every Disney stockholder (NYSE: DIS).
4,148 institutions and funds own Disney stock. Floridians with an investment in a mutual fund probably own Disney stock. Vanguard, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Fidelity, Price (T. Rowe), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF all own Disney.
DeSantis wasted taxpayer money by calling the legislature back into session. He did this to punish Disney’s stockholders.
With 77,000 employees, Disney has the largest workforce at a single location in the United States. Operating the largest theme park in the world, Disney is an irreplaceable part of the Florida economy.
Over 1,000 special improvement districts have been created to help undeveloped parts of Florida become productive. There is no doubt that Disney took 27,000 acres of unimproved land in Orange and Osceola counties and turned it into a huge success in the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Imagine a day when someone from the Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District says something that annoys Florida’s governor – not with any actions, just words. Using the full force of both his office and the power of state law, the governor could strike Highlands County’s Sun ‘N Lake. He could revoke every authority that the improvement district has and damage every taxpayer in Highlands County by shifting responsibility to the county government.
This is not the smaller government that DeSantis promised.
The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Free speech is not unlimited but, speech critical of the government is specifically protected and should never cause an out of control legislature to fearfully kowtow to an authoritarian governor.
In the state dining room of the White House, a blessing written by John Adams is engraved onto the mantel. It reads, “I Pray Heaven To Bestow The Best Of Blessings On This House And All that shall hereafter Inhabit it. May none but Honest and Wise Men ever rule under This Roof.”
DeSantis is neither an honest nor a wise man.
Horace Markley
Sebring