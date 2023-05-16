Governor installing career politician as new SFSC president?
In case you haven’t heard the ruckus, people are talking about the latest Ron DeSantis local debacle. Whether you were at Avon Park High’s graduation, out walking your dog, or in the grocery store checkout, people are voicing their displeasure upon hearing that the governor intervened in a process that was working, so he could install his own pick of a career politician as the next president of South Florida State College.
No matter what your party affiliation, you should be deeply concerned. These things happen in big cities like Miami, Orlando, or Tampa, but here in Highlands County it just doesn’t sit well.
DeSantis’ intervention into local affairs is a slap in the face to the 25-member search committee. Evidently some 60-plus candidates applied for the SFSC president position. This group painstakingly poured over curriculum vitae to find the best fit and narrowed down their choices to three, who had to withdraw their applications.
Even those who are solid DeSantis backers, have reason to pause. No one wants big government interfering in local matters when the folks who live here are in the best position to make the decisions that truly matter. We live and work in Highlands County. We raise our families here, we know our neighbors, we enjoy living in a rural community where we exercise a degree of control over our lives. But now, someone in Tallahassee gets to select someone who is not the choice of the local search committee. That decision was made without any local community oversight and influence.
Residents want to be assured that this DeSantis plant will entrench himself in college, but also establishing roots here with his family. We are not looking for someone who stays at The Hotel Jacaranda during the week and then goes home to St. Cloud on the weekends. We also are not looking for the governor to appoint a Board of Trustees that is not made up of local residents. Nor do we want appointed trustees to resort to meeting on Zoom from someplace else in Florida or even out of state.
I’m not proposing that we don’t welcome this individual on board and not give him a true Highlands County welcome. What I am advocating is that we must insist on accountability and proper transparency from Day One.