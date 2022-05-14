Governor’s retaliation is wrong
The authoritarian currently using the Florida governor’s office as a political spring board to the presidency is anchoring his aspirations on our Constitution’s cherished First Amendment.
In a sweeping ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that corporations have a First Amendment right to free speech without fear of governmental punishment.
Twelve years ago, the Court’s ruling went well beyond the plaintiff’s argument in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. (https://www.fec.gov/resources/legal-resources/litigation/cu_sc08_opinion.pdf)
Although Citizens United, a non-profit corporation, had sought narrow relief from one section of The Federal Election Campaign Act that prohibits advocacy against a particular candidate, the Court broadly decided that a corporation’s free speech cannot be confined by law.
The Court ruled that the First Amendment prohibits the suppression of political speech for any corporation, individual, organization, garden club, tea party, etc.
Florida’s governor seeks to strike fear into any corporation that disagrees with his Orwellian view of the power of the state.
When a corporation exercises its constitutionally guaranteed free speech right, it well knows there could be consequences from the public, its advertisers, television stations, etc. The Florida Government has no right to violate the First Amendment by overseeing a reign of terror to punish speech it does not like.
Despite being decided 5-4, Citizens United is a specific affirmation that the government cannot suppress speech by a corporation. With that, Citizens United was broadly decided.
President Truman in an address to Congress warned, “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”
Horace Markley
Sebring