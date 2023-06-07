Gratitude for All-County Athlete of the Year Banquet
I am writing to express my sincere appreciation to the Highlands News-Sun for organizing and presenting the remarkable All-County Athlete of the Year Banquet held on May 23. This extraordinary event celebrated the outstanding achievements of our local student-athletes and exemplified the dedication and hard work they have put into their respective sports. Athletes were recognized for their athletic ability as well as for the character they demonstrate both on the field of play and in the classroom.
I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to [Highlands] News-Sun President and Publisher, Tim Smolarick, for his leadership in bringing together such an inspiring occasion. Under his guidance, the All-County Athlete of the Year Banquet not only recognized our talented athletes but also showcased their commitment, perseverance and sportsmanship.
Moreover, this event would not have been possible without the efforts of the entire Highlands News-Sun team, as well as our high school athletic directors and coaches. I appreciate everyone who had a role in making this special night happen for our students and their families.
Thank you also to the key sponsors of the evening: Dr. Lackey and Florida Lakes Surgical and Spa, 64 West Collision, Mid-State Garage, Glades Electric Cooperative, Ole South Auto Salvage, and Bowman Steel.
Our student-athletes will be highlighted in a special section of the [Highlands] New-Sun on June 24, and I encourage readers to look for this to learn more about the 2022-2023 All-County Teams.
Superintendent of Schools