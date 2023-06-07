Gratitude for All-County Athlete of the Year Banquet

I am writing to express my sincere appreciation to the Highlands News-Sun for organizing and presenting the remarkable All-County Athlete of the Year Banquet held on May 23. This extraordinary event celebrated the outstanding achievements of our local student-athletes and exemplified the dedication and hard work they have put into their respective sports. Athletes were recognized for their athletic ability as well as for the character they demonstrate both on the field of play and in the classroom.

