Guilt versus innocence
For many years, the public was subjected to Nancy Pelosi’s vitriol and her ignorance. She harassed Donald Trump from the first day of his presidency. And who will forget her childish display of temper in tearing up his State of the Union address before a TV audience? A tantrum worthy of a 3-year-old.
Finally, the Wicked Witch of the West has been taken out of politics. But her big mouth remains.
How totally ignorant of her to claim that Donald Trump must prove his innocence.
And this woman was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the body of government that makes our laws.
This is still the United State of America. We still have not been totally “transformed,” as Obama set out to do. For many of us, we remember and love the United States as it was fought for and conceived by our founding fathers.
The rule of law in this country is still Innocent Until Proven Guilty. How many of our so-called lawmakers need to be reminded of this?
Donald Trump has been indicted by the representatives of a corrupt government. However, we have not seen one Republican burning down a city, not one policeman has been attacked in protest, not one building has been bombed, not one riot has broken out to protest his unfair treatment. This tells the country and the world something about the GOP, the party of reasonable, mature, sensible voters. And we look forward to returning President Trump to the Oval Office and making America great again … again.
God bless Donald Trump and God bless his supporters.