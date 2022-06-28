Guilty by association
I’m confused. In 2020 we had riots and mayhem over George Floyd because the left said Black lives matter. Now we have riots about abortion from the left even though 37% of abortions are Black. (Guttmacher Inst.)
Now we have riots on the left about “woman’s health care” when Judge Ketanji Jackson during confirmation hearings could not even define what a woman is.
So I’m confused by the left because they can’t seem to pick a side. You can’t have it both ways.
Also, for those who say they are Democrat but don’t support late-term abortion (up to and including being in labor), open boarders, increased taxes and regulations and more, sorry, your national leaders do support these, so you are guilty by association
Arthur Brand
Avon Park